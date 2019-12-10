Conn., Tribes Say They Can Seek End To MGM Casino Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:29 PM EST) -- The state of Connecticut, the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe slammed MGM Resorts for opposing their bid to intervene in the resort giant's suit against the federal government, telling a D.C. federal judge on Tuesday that MGM's opposition is "meritless." Connecticut and the tribes are asking to intervene in and dismiss a suit brought by MGM, which is seeking review of the federal government's approval of the tribes' $300 million casino project. MGM has argued that they should not be allowed to intervene unless they join the U.S. Department of the Interior as a defendant....

