Fox News 'A Sanctuary For Sexual Harassers,' Host Says

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 9:37 PM EST) -- Television personality Brittany McHenry called Fox News "a sanctuary for sexual harassers" in a lawsuit filed in New York federal court Tuesday, alleging the network turned a blind eye to her complaints that her co-host George Murdoch sent her explicit text messages and made other sexual advances, and retaliated against her for reporting the alleged behavior. McHenry says in the lawsuit that Fox News violated New York City human rights laws by discriminating and retaliating against her once she lodged complaints that Murdoch, who goes by Tyrus, sent her text messages explicitly describing what he liked about her body and how he wanted to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS