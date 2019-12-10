Investors Hit Mobile Game Co. SciPlay With Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:59 PM EST) -- A proposed class of investors is suing mobile and online game developer SciPlay Corp. in New York state court, claiming that the company hid that it was losing customers and had technical difficulties before its initial public offering, and that this caused its stock to drop by nearly half after its woes came to light. The proposed class, led by investor Hongwei Li, told the state court in a complaint Monday that despite SciPlay’s insistence before the May IPO that its gaming platform was a core strength and that it had room to grow as a company, it was already experiencing...

