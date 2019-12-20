State Laws May Lead To Many Revived #MeToo Claims

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 3:33 PM EST) -- New York, New Jersey and California have passed new laws that will make it easier to bring #MeToo claims including revival of previously time-barred claims. In this article, we explore what’s at stake and what options are available to employers to respond to and even preempt new claims. What’s at Stake In October 2017, the #MeToo movement ushered in a new era of accountability and scrutiny of workplace harassment. Many high-profile male leaders were toppled by #MeToo allegations, some decades old. Employers implemented new training programs and ousted problem employees. In 2019, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reported an almost...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS