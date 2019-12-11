Netflix Ordered To Stop Poaching Fox Executives

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 9:25 PM EST) -- A California state judge on Tuesday ordered Netflix to stop poaching Fox executives who have signed fixed-term employment contracts, handing a big win to Fox in the years-long battle over Netflix’s allegedly aggressive hiring tactics. In a dense, 57-page order, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marc D. Gross affirmed a tentative ruling from late last month and granted Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp.’s request for an injunction, finding the company — which is now owned by The Walt Disney Co. — has shown that Netflix engaged in unfair competition by inducing former Fox executives Tara Flynn and Marcos Waltenberg to breach...

