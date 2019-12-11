Weight Watchers Investors Push To Keep Stock Suit Alive

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 2:18 PM EST) -- Investors in the company formerly known as Weight Watchers pushed back Tuesday against its attempt to shed their consolidated putative class action, telling a New York federal judge they were not properly warned about the possible impact of the company’s decision to diverge from a time-tested revenue strategy. In a Dec. 10 memo opposing WW International Inc.’s effort to see the consolidated action dismissed, the institutional investors leading the proposed investor class told U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley that the company must face the claims because it did not state, amid efforts to hype its newest initiatives, that it was abandoning...

