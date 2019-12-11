Oakland Slams ‘Hobson’s Choice’ NFL Poses To Host Cities

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 3:01 PM EST) -- The city of Oakland told a California federal judge Tuesday that the National Football League has forced host cities into a “Hobson’s choice," violating antitrust laws by making them pay "supra-competitive prices" to keep their team or lose their right to host. In a brief filed in response to the NFL’s bid to dismiss the city’s suit over the league’s decision to move the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas, the city defended its amended complaint, saying it adequately pled it was harmed both by the team’s upcoming departure and the NFL’s refusal to add a team to the league and allow it to host that team...

