Real Estate Rumors: Atlas, Bowery Farming, Melo Group

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- Atlas Capital Group has purchased the Los Angeles Times printing plant in downtown L.A. for roughly $240 million, The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company bought the 26-acre site from a Harridge Development Group partnership, which bought the property three years ago for $120 million, the Times reported. Bowery Farming, which builds indoor vertical farms, has reached a deal to lease 17,610 square feet of space on West 26th Street in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The company is taking the 12th floor at the Rosen family's 151 W. 26th...

