Sidley Helps Deutsche Bank With $294M Manhattan Loan

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 3:36 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP represented Deutsche Bank in connection with its roughly $294.2 million loan to an Oxford Properties Group entity for a commercial condo unit at Hudson Square in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. Oxford is redeveloping the 550 Washington St. property, which is the former St. John’s Terminal in Hudson Square, and Google will lease all 1.3 million square feet of the redeveloped space at the property. Of the roughly $294.2 million from Deutsche Bank AG for the commercial condo unit, approximately $221.5 million is new financing and the remainder is a refinancing of...

