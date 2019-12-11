Momenta To Pay $35M To Exit Blood Clot Drug Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- Momenta has agreed to pay $35 million to exit a class action brought by a group of drug buyers accusing the company and Sandoz of conspiring to monopolize the blood clot drug Lovenox and its generic version. According to a brief Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Momenta said it has inked a $35 million settlement to release the company from the case, although further details about the proposed deal were not available beyond the payment schedule. Momenta said in the filing that such a settlement still would be subject to court approval, and added that the company...

