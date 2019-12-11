Greyhound Hit With $20M Verdict For Fatal Bus Collision

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:05 PM EST) -- A Texas jury found Wednesday that Greyhound Lines Inc. must pay $20 million to the parents of a 25-year-old man killed by a bus in 2017. After about three hours of deliberations and a five-day trial, jurors voted 10-2 that Greyhound is responsible for the death of Hunter Brown, who was killed while chasing after a bus that left him behind at a rest stop in Oregon. The award is at the high end of what an attorney for Brown's parents, Paula Becker and Barron Brown, requested in closing arguments. The jury did not unanimously agree that Greyhound should be hit...

