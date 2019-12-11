Coca-Cola Loses Battle For Juice Seller's Publicity Rights

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:23 PM EST) -- The heirs of juice-maker Hubert Hansen, not Coca-Cola, own the rights to his publicity, a California judge has ruled, setting up a jury trial to determine if the beverage giant improperly used the name and image of the long-deceased juice purveyor and any damages. A bench trial was held in November to decide which 2015 registration of Hansen’s rights of publicity with the California secretary of state is valid: The one filed by his grandchildren or the one filed a month before by Monster Beverage Company, which that year sold its Hansen’s brands to Coke. In Tuesday’s 31-page decision, San Diego...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS