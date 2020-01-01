5 Burning Questions Heading Into The 2020 IPO Market

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Coming off a choppy 2019, the initial public offerings market heads into the new year with a record-breaking bull market intact, though companies and their advisers will have to contend with political uncertainty surrounding the presidential election. Here are five trends to watch in the 2020 IPO market. Will the Election Hasten Timetables? With the presidential election 11 months away and a primary season that is already dominating news cycles, lawyers generally expect that companies in the IPO pipeline will prefer to go public sooner rather than later and avoid the distraction of a volatile political climate. January is typically not...

