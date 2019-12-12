11th Circ. Affirms Insurer Not Liable In Nightclub Patron Death

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 3:18 PM EST) -- AIX Specialty Insurance Co. does not have to cover a Florida nightclub facing a negligence suit over a death at the hands of a driver who crashed her vehicle after a night of drinking at the club, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, the panel said Members Only Management LLC, doing business as South Florida nightclub Trapeze, has an absolute liquor liability exclusion in its AIX commercial general liability policy that bars coverage. The per curiam panel affirmed the Southern District of Florida’s decision to grant the insurer summary judgment, noting that Florida courts have "repeatedly upheld liquor...

