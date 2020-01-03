The Meaninglessness Of 'Disinterested' Revisited

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- In my January 2018 article,[1] I described the intersection of the involvement of BakerHostetler in both Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC’s July 16, 2014, offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement for its then-outstanding $150 million principal amount of 13.75% senior secured notes, and the August 2015 bankruptcy of Black Elk[2]. The original article was published long before the guilty verdicts, post-trial motions for acquittal or a new trial, and the post-trial rulings of U.S. District Court Judge Brian Cogan in the criminal trial against Mark Nordlicht and David Levy, the former co-chief investment officers of Platinum Partners LP.[3] On July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS