Crystallex Bid To Enforce $1.4B Venezuela Award Put On Ice

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 3:35 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Delaware on Thursday paused efforts by Crystallex to enforce an arbitral award against Venezuela now worth some $1.4 billion, citing a litany of reasons, including U.S. sanctions and the "greater-than-usual" possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court may take up the case. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark stayed the ligitation initiated by Crystallex until expected proceedings at the Supreme Court have concluded, saying he believes the petition for review to be filed could be granted by the high court given the important legal and foreign policy issues it raises. Venezuela intends to challenge a Third Circuit ruling...

