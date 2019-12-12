Labaton Will Lead Midstream Co. Investors' Take-Private Suit

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:19 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday appointed Labaton Sucharow LLP lead counsel for a proposed class of shareholders who claim they lost out when a midstream energy company was taken private after the company's stock price was allegedly pushed down on purpose. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni said in her order that Labaton will represent original plaintiffs Paul C. Kraft and Linda E. Kraft, who invested together in the midstream company and are now co-lead plaintiffs with Randall Dobler, a third investor. The Krafts' Oct. 10 complaint accuses the company, now known as Third Coast Midstream LLC and previously known...

