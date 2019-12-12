9th Circ. Won't Reconsider McDonald's Joint Employer Ruling

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 8:20 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to certify to California's high court its decision that McDonald’s Corp. can’t be held liable as a joint employer for wage-and-hour violations allegedly committed by a franchisee, reiterating its stance that the fast-food giant doesn’t control pay and other working conditions. The appeals court voted Wednesday to deny a petition by a proposed class of nearly 1,500 McDonald's workers at eight franchises to rethink its Oct. 1 decision or certify several issues of first impression under state law to the California Supreme Court. The Ninth Circuit instead reaffirmed a lower court finding that McDonald’s does not...

