Satellite Co. Tells Justices Int'l Rules Flouted In $1M Row

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:24 PM EST) -- A South Korean satellite communications provider has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review $1.04 million in arbitral awards to a Hong Kong-based company over a soured satellite deal, slamming the arbitrators for meddling in foreign affairs. KT Corp. and its subsidiary KTSAT Corp. said Wednesday that the International Chamber of Commerce tribunal that issued the awards lacked the authority to reject the South Korean government’s efforts to take back a satellite sold to Asia Broadcast Satellite Global Ltd. after the government deemed the sale illegal for national security reasons. “The Second Circuit sanctioned the tribunal’s disregard for international comity through...

