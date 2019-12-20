The Biggest ERISA Decisions Of 2019

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:00 PM EST) -- In a relatively slow year for benefits rulings, multimillion-dollar settlements were the star of the show, with Dignity Health agreeing to pay $100 million to quash allegations it misused an ERISA exemption and the University of California wrapping up a nearly decadelong class action for $84.5 million. MetLife, JPMorgan, SSM Health and ABB Inc. all inked high-dollar settlements in Employee Retirement Income Security Act suits this year, reaching deals that ranged from $55 million to $80 million. Elite universities continued striking deals to end ERISA class actions that accused them of mishandling retirement plan fees and investments, with the Massachusetts Institute...

