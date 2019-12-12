10 Former NFL Players Charged In Medical Benefits Fraud

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 11:32 AM EST) -- Ten former NFL players including ex-Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis have been indicted in Kentucky federal court on charges they defrauded an NFL health plan of more than $3.4 million. The U.S. Department of Justice alleges the players submitted fraudulent claims for expensive medical equipment and recruited other players into the scheme in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. (AP) In a pair of indictments filed Dec. 6, but unsealed Thursday, federal prosecutors allege that the players made fraudulent claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan for reimbursement on medical equipment that they never actually needed or bought....

