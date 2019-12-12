JPMorgan Looks To Narrow Massive 401(k) Class Action

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 2:45 PM EST) -- JPMorgan is urging a New York federal court to narrow a class action brought on behalf of a quarter-million 401(k) participants who allegedly paid too much for proprietary investment options, insisting the 401(k) plan was overseen by "sophisticated individuals" who kept a vigilant eye on its activities. The bank and various related entities on Wednesday moved for partial summary judgment in the suit, arguing first that the JPMorgan Chase & Co. board of directors’ compensation and management development committee — which itself oversees the employee plans investment committee — was entitled to a win on the suit’s failure to monitor the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS