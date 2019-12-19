Biggest Texas Cases Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:06 PM EST) -- Texas courts in 2019 sent an appellate justice to prison, issued a seminal ruling on attorney fees and how to prove them, and gave clarity to mineral rights holders on their responsibilities. Other standout rulings from the year include approval of a landmark reform in Harris County that largely did away with cash bail for nonviolent, misdemeanor offenders. And the Fifth Circuit definitively ruled that a Texas free speech law — one that packs a major procedural punch because it allows for the early dismissal of many kinds of cases — doesn't apply in federal court. Here, Law360 looks at some...

