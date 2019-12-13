Justices Will Take Up Trump's 3 Subpoena Appeals

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 4:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday said it would review President Donald Trump's appeals to block subpoenas by congressional committees and the Manhattan district attorney for his personal and business financial records, including his tax information. Three cases concerning President Donald Trump's attempt to block subpoenas for his financial records will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court in March, the high court said Friday. (AP) In a brief order, the court said it would consolidate two of Trump's appeals to block congressional subpoenas from three House committees and grant the petition in another case where Trump asked the high court...

