7th Circ. Won't Rehear Seyfarth Tax Shelter RICO Suit

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 3:09 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has declined to review its decision that an insurance executive failed to prove racketeering claims against Seyfarth Shaw LLP for selling bad tax advice. The circuit court on Thursday denied Steven Menzies’ en banc rehearing request, in which he claimed that the panel wrongly held that he didn’t establish the alleged fraud was part of a criminal enterprise. The panel in a 2-1 November decision found that Menzies failed to establish the alleged fraud because he did not show the faulty advice was part of a pattern of conduct under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act....

