UC To Pay $85M To End 10-Year Lawrence Lab Benefits Suit

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 9:42 PM EST) -- The University of California will pay $84.5 million to resolve claims that it failed to make good on a contract to provide lifetime health benefits for workers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory after it was privatized in 2007, putting the end in sight for the nearly 10-year litigation. The class of former workers — which includes about 9,080 retirees, spouses and dependents — claims that when the Lawrence Lab was transferred to Lawrence Livermore National Security LLC, the retired workers continued to receive their UC pensions, but they lost their UC-sponsored health care benefits. Instead, the workers received the “less...

