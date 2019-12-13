Electronics Cos. Fight Axed TV Part Buyers' Push To Join MDL

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 4:30 PM EST) -- Samsung, Panasonic and other electronics manufacturers caught up in lengthy litigation over the prices of certain TV and computer parts have fought back against certain purchasers' efforts to be included in ongoing settlement negotiations, arguing the push to join up comes far too late. Two coalitions of cathode ray tube purchasers are gunning to intervene in the case after they were excluded from an original $577 million worth of agreements reached with the electronics companies years into the litigation. The bundle of deals, however, are back on the table after the California federal judge who greenlit the pacts switched gears in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS