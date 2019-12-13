Texas Can't Ditch $5.2M Verdict Cut To $500K For Fatal Crash

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:40 PM EST) -- The Texas Department of Transportation can’t duck a $5.2 million verdict stemming from a fatal crash, which was later cut to a $500,000 award, after an appellate court on Friday said emails, testimony and photographs refute the agency's argument there was too little evidence to support the award. A three-justice panel of the Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana also rejected an argument that the department had not received sufficient notice of the claims by Leonor Padron, whose husband, Jose Lopez Garcia, and son, Alfonso Lopez, were killed in a May 2016 crash on a slick portion of State Highway 290...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS