Visa, Enviro Issues Upped DOD Guam Project Costs By $37M

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- Military construction projects in Guam ran over budget by $37.5 million and were delayed by over 13 years due to a decrease in temporary worker visas, environmental concerns and a proliferation of unexploded World War II-era munitions, a Pentagon watchdog said in a report released Friday. Nine construction projects at Joint Region Marianas, a joint Navy-Air Force base, got delayed and ran over budget due to issues such as a lack of available workers and unexploded artillery left over from bombardment during WWII, the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Inspector General said in its Dec. 11 report, made public Friday....

