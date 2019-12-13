'Walking Dead' Star Testifies Stuntman's Fatal Fall Haunts Him

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- An actor from "The Walking Dead" who performed in a rehearsal scene during which a stuntman fell to his death told a Georgia jury Friday the accident was the worst day of his life, but he absolutely followed instructions and didn't touch the man during the stunt. During the fourth day of the Lawrenceville trial over 33-year-old John Bernecker's death in July 2017, defendants including AMC Networks Inc. and production company Stalwart Films LLC called to the stand a fellow defendant as their first witness: Austin Amelio, who played Dwight on the zombie apocalypse smash hit. "The Walking Dead" actor Austin Amelio, above,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS