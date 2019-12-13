Feds Press For Massive $306M Restitution In Insys Exec Trial

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:03 PM EST) -- Seven former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives who were either convicted or copped a plea in connection with an opioid kickback scheme should be on the hook for more than $300 million in restitution to defrauded insurance companies and a handful of patients, the government said Friday. The government is seeking a total of about $306.4 million. Of that figure, more than $169 million would go to commercial insurance companies that covered Insys’ expensive fentanyl spray, Subsys, but would not have had they known doctors were being bribed to prescribe the drug off-label, prosecutors said. Another $136 million would go to compensate...

