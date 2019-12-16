DOJ Unveils No-Fine Policy For Self-Reporting Trade Breaches

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has revised its 2016 voluntary disclosure policy to provide companies with the benefits of a nonprosecution agreement and no fines for self-reporting trade violations. The new policy from the DOJ's National Security Division stipulates that "absent aggravating factors," businesses that voluntarily disclose a trade violation, fully cooperate with any resulting DOJ investigation and promptly correct the error can secure these benefits. If aggravating factors are involved, companies can still benefit from self-reporting by receiving a minimum fine reduction of 50%, the DOJ said. DOJ Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said in a...

