Chinese EB-5 Investors Sue Developer For Financial Records

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:40 PM EST) -- Investors from China and Taiwan who put $500,000 each into a real estate project under the U.S.' EB-5 immigrant investor program told a New York state court that they've been denied access to records about the state of the project and when they can expect their money back. The investors said Thursday that they've been asking Richard Xia and his counsel for access to financial records since April, and the only response was "entirely deficient." They claim to have received "sporadic, informal updates" about the development process generally, but no annual reports or detailed accounting. "Despite repeated demands by plaintiffs for...

