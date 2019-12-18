Few Answers On State Taxing Of Individuals’ GILTI Inclusions

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 5:59 PM EST) -- With the end of 2019 tax filing season, all calendar-year taxpayers have finally filed their first returns reporting Global Intangible Low Taxed Income inclusions. GILTI, enacted as part of the Tax Cuts Jobs Act,[1] affects all U.S. taxpayers who are U.S. shareholders[2] of controlled foreign corporations.[3] While the name would suggest it targets income from intangibles located in low-taxed jurisdictions, GILTI actually functions as a minimum tax on foreign earnings of U.S. shareholders, with a reduction for returns on tangible assets and a limited high-tax exception only existing in proposed regulations at the moment.[4] U.S. shareholders of profitable foreign businesses have...

