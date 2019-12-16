Retired Shipbuilders Seek Class Status In Mortality Table Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 3:30 PM EST) -- Retirees of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. who claim the shipbuilding company violated federal benefits law by using outdated mortality rates to short them on benefits payments are asking a Virginia federal judge to certify their suit as a class action. The retirees implored the court Friday to approve the proposed class of workers who choose nonstandard payout methods. They said their claims rest on the same facts about the mortality table and interest rate used to calculate benefits and the same legal question over whether the use of that arrangement yields unequal pension payouts that violate the Employee Retirement Income Security...

