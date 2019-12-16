Justices Won’t Touch $61M TCPA Verdict Against Dish

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review Dish Network's loss in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act case over thousands of unsolicited telemarketing calls, cementing a $61 million jury verdict against the telecom giant. The justices' decision leaves Dish to face penalties of roughly $1,200 per some 50,000 illegal calls made by its telemarketer to consumers on the National Do Not Call Registry, after a North Carolina federal judge found the telecom giant willfully violated the TCPA by looking the other way. As is customary, the high court did not offer any basis for turning down the case. The telecom argued in its high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS