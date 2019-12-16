Levi & Korsinsky Loses Lead Counsel Role In Honeywell Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 2:43 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge replaced securities class action firm Levi & Korsinsky LLP with Kahn Swick & Foti LLC as lead counsel in a stock-drop suit against Honeywell International Inc., reasoning Monday that the former firm’s relationship with the investor it represented fell apart over an attorney fee disagreement. A “good faith selection and negotiation process” guided lead plaintiff Charles Francisco’s selection of Kahn Swick as a replacement for Levi & Korsinsky in his case alleging Honeywell misled investors about its asbestos-related liability, U.S. District Judge William J. Martini wrote in his opinion. “Indeed, Francisco’s relationship with [Levi & Korsinsky]...

