Bausch Will Pay $1.2B To End Valeant-Era Stock Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:18 PM EST) -- Bausch Health Cos. Inc. said Monday it will pay $1.2 billion to resolve a proposed securities class action accusing its former leaders of fraudulently inflating its stock when the Canadian company was known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. The company, which assumed the Bausch name in 2018, admits no liability and denies all wrongdoing as part of a settlement with investors that must be approved by U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, according to Bausch’s announcement. The nearly five-year-old lawsuit claimed Valeant used a clandestine network of pharmacies to push high-priced drug prescriptions, sending the stock plummeting once price-gouging allegations surfaced....

