'Walking Dead' Stuntman's Actions Led To Fatal Fall, Jury Told

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:10 PM EST) -- A biomechanics expert retained by AMC and the producers of “The Walking Dead” told a Georgia jury on Monday that it was a stuntman's choice to hold onto a balcony railing as he fell while rehearsing a fight scene that caused him to miss his landing pad and suffer a fatal head wound. During the second week of the trial in Lawrenceville, AMC and other defendants called to the stand Exponent Inc. consultant Michael Carhart to testify about what caused 33-year-old John Bernecker's death in July 2017. Bernecker’s parents are alleging that the defendants skimped on safety measures. Bernecker died while rehearsing...

