Trivago Escapes Investors' Appeal Of Loss In Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel affirmed Monday the dismissal of an investor suit against Trivago over a drop in the global hotel search platform’s stock price, saying the investors failed to show the company did not fairly disclose how it managed paying advertisers. In a nonprecedential ruling, the panel said the investors didn’t prove there was a negative financial impact before Trivago's December 2018 initial public offering stemming from “landing page” policy violations by Priceline.com, Trivago’s largest advertiser. A landing page is the webpage to which a Trivago user is transferred after clicking on a hotel offer. Upholding a district court, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS