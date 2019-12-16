ABC Beats Claims Over Calif. Guard's Filming Site Injury

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has affirmed the midtrial dismissal of claims against ABC Studios by a security guard injured when a 900-pound metal gate fell on her at a TV shoot, saying ABC didn’t control how the contract employee performed her job. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District on Dec. 12 unanimously upheld a motion for nonsuit granted to ABC Studios Inc. in a case accusing the TV production company and others of causing injuries suffered by security guard Reina Castro. Castro was working at a Sylmar gas station and car wash being used as a filming...

