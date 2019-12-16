Frontier Facing Class Action Over Passenger Sex Assaults

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:38 PM EST) -- Frontier Airlines passengers have been sexually assaulted by fellow passengers due to the budget airline's failure to implement proper policies and procedures to prevent and respond to such attacks, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in Colorado federal court. Colorado residents Lena Ramsay and a Jane Doe co-plaintiff lodged the putative class action against Frontier Inc., alleging that its negligence and breach of duty of care led to them being sexually assaulted during flights, and that other passengers remain at risk for future sexual assaults. "Frontier's actions and inactions were — and are — part of a pattern of behavior...

