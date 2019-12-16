Xerox Investors Sue Carl Icahn Over $33B HP Takeover Bid

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:57 PM EST) -- A Xerox Holdings Corp. shareholder sued activist investor Carl Icahn on Friday, alleging he and entities he controls breached their fiduciary duty by purchasing HP Inc. shares with prior knowledge that Xerox was considering a takeover bid of its competitor. The Miami Firefighters' Relief & Pension Fund filed a shareholder derivative suit against Icahn, Icahn Capital LP, High River LP and some Icahn Capital board members. The suit alleges that before Xerox's $33 billion takeover bid in November, Icahn and the defendants purchased 1.2 billion shares of HP stock, "knowing that Xerox was planning to acquire, or considering acquiring, all HP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS