Uber Can't Dodge Calif. Driver's Misclassification Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday said Uber must face a driver's suit alleging he was misclassified as an independent contractor and shorted on wages, but he declined to issue a public injunction that would've forced the ride-hailing giant to immediately reclassify its drivers as employees. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen denied most of Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to dismiss driver Thomas Colopy's proposed class action alleging he was misclassified as an independent contractor and denied wages for all hours worked, overtime pay and expense reimbursements. But the judge rejected Colopy's request for a preliminary injunction that sought to force Uber...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS