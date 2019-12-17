Pension Fund Fights To Keep Lead Role In Boeing Action

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 3:28 PM EST) -- An institutional investor tapped to lead a suit accusing Boeing of hiding safety problems with its 737 Max jets lambasted a request by one of its failed competitors for the top role to redo the lead plaintiff process, calling the challenger’s late disclosures proof of its ineptitude. The Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi, represented by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, emerged victorious in the contentious battle for lead plaintiff in November over a Nevada family due to lack of information on its source of wealth, investment experience, litigation experience and other concerns. The Wang family, which claims to have...

