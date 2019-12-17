Ill. Homeowners Lose Class Cert. Bid In Fraud Case

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 1:41 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge refused to certify a class of homeowners that accused builder NVR Inc. of advertising higher quality shingles and cabinets than it installed, deciding the facts at issue are too specific to each purchaser for certification. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said Monday that lead plaintiffs Paul and Deborah Smith can't show that the bulk of the proposed class of homebuyers saw the same advertising at issue, were given similar information from NVR sales representatives and had a similar experience in the company’s showroom. The homeowners said NVR provided pamphlets claiming the homes it was building would have...

