Fla. Man Opposes Carnival's Bid To End Suit Over Cuban Port

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:03 PM EST) -- A Florida man has slammed Carnival's bid to shake off his suit accusing the cruise line of using Cuban port facilities confiscated by the Castro regime, arguing that it is trying to discredit his stock in the port and his right to sue. Javier Garcia-Bengochea, a U.S. citizen who says he inherited a federal government certification that Fidel Castro stole property from his American ancestor, on Monday opposed Carnival Corp.’s motion for judgment on the pleadings. The cruise line asserted Nov. 15 that Garcia can’t claim to own stock in Cuban company La Maritima SA, which had owned waterfront property where...

