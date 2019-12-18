Gabon Strikes $27M Deal With Turkish Co. In Award Fight

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:48 PM EST) -- Gabon has agreed to pay $27.4 million to a Turkish construction company to end litigation in D.C. federal court that sought to enforce an arbitral award in a dispute over contract payments for a presidential palace and museum in the African country. Gabon and Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS, known as Enka, asked the court Monday to approve the consent judgment that would allow Gabon to escape paying the full $46.9 million award — issued by a Swiss tribunal of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce — if it makes a series of scheduled payments to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS