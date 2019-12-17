Users Blast Google's Bid To Dodge Voiceprint Collection Suit

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 2:20 PM EST) -- Google can't escape biometric privacy liability for collecting and storing users' voiceprints through its Google Assistant software by attacking some cherry-picked allegations while ignoring the rest, a group of Illinois consumers have told a state court judge. The tech giant has argued that the consumers' proposed class action claims that it collects voice recordings through its voice-enabled Google Assistant software, which aren't considered biometric identifiers under Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. But the consumers retorted in a brief Friday that Google's "misleading argument simply ignores" the parts of their complaint that explicitly allege the company collects their voiceprints in violation of...

