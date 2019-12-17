Bausch Launches $1.25B Bond Offering To Pay For Settlement

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 5:10 PM EST) -- Bausch Health Cos. Inc. on Tuesday launched a private bond offering of $1.25 billion to fund its recently announced settlement in a suit accusing the company and its former leaders of fraudulently inflating its stock when it was known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. The private bond offering, which is being sold to select institutional investors and is not being registered with securities regulators, consists of two parts, with one set of senior notes due in 2028 and another set due in 2030. Interest rate information was not available. Laval, Quebec-based Bausch said proceeds will finance what it owes under a $1.21...

